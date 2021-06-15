France Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The soccer world barely can contain its excitement as France and Germany prepare for a matchup years in the making.

The teams will meet Tuesday in Munich, Germany, at Allianz Arena in their Euro 2020 Group F opener. The matchup features soccer powers, who are plenty familiar with one another, as they hope to kick off their respective bids for glory with a famous victory.

France beat Germany in the Euro 2016 semifinals, with the result heralding the former’s rise to championship status (Les Blues would win the 2018 FIFA World Cup) and the latter’s fall from grace.

When UEFA conducted the Euro 2020 draw last year, this was the group-stage game everyone highlighted as “cant-miss.” The COVID-19 pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament to 2021. France and Germany now are here to ramp up the summer drama.

Here’s when and how to watch France-Germany in the United States.

When: Tuesday, June 15, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | TUDN USA

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN