Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Comes In Clutch In 10-8 Win Against Braves

It wasn’t easy, but the Red Sox got it done against the Braves on Tuesday.

Boston beat Atlanta 10-8 at Truist Park to extend its win streak to two games.

This one got ugly quick after the Red Sox blew a 5-0 and 7-4 lead, but Alex Verdugo came in clutch to put Boston ahead for good in the eighth.

Eduardo Rodriguez was handed his third straight no-decision after four innings of work. He did amass eight strikeouts.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 41-27, while the Braves fell to 30-34.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Sheesh.