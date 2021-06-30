Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Has NBA Finals Odds On Roller Coaster

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s no surprise that we’re seeing so many NBA players falling victim to injury after a quick turnaround from last season, but the basketball gods seem to have spared Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar had quite the scare, but reportedly has no structural damage to his left knee after a cringe-worthy hyperextension. The game tape made it look much, much worse.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Antetokounmpo’s ligaments are still in tact, however there’s no timetable for if or when he’ll return. The uncertainty has had oddsmakers all over the place.

The Bucks were -115 to win the NBA Finals, per BetMGM, entering Game 4 on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee, after the Hawks tied the series 2-2 and the injury scare, lost its hold as the odds-on favorite, but its prices have improved since the reported diagnosis.

Here’s how things have fluctuated:

Before Giannis Injury:

Milwaukee Bucks -115

Phoenix Suns +150

Los Angeles Clippers +850

Atlanta Hawks +4000

After Giannis Injury:

Suns -130

Bucks +325

Hawks +550

Clippers +650