Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Has NBA Finals Odds On Roller Coaster

It’s no surprise that we’re seeing so many NBA players falling victim to injury after a quick turnaround from last season, but the basketball gods seem to have spared Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar had quite the scare, but reportedly has no structural damage to his left knee after a cringe-worthy hyperextension. The game tape made it look much, much worse.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Antetokounmpo’s ligaments are still in tact, however there’s no timetable for if or when he’ll return. The uncertainty has had oddsmakers all over the place.
The Bucks were -115 to win the NBA Finals, per BetMGM, entering Game 4 on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee, after the Hawks tied the series 2-2 and the injury scare, lost its hold as the odds-on favorite, but its prices have improved since the reported diagnosis.
Here’s how things have fluctuated:
Before Giannis Injury:
Milwaukee Bucks -115
Phoenix Suns +150
Los Angeles Clippers +850
Atlanta Hawks +4000
After Giannis Injury:
Suns -130
Bucks +325
Hawks +550
Clippers +650
After Giannis Diagnosis:
Suns -115
Bucks +280
Clippers +600
Hawks +700
The odds have gotten slightly better for the Bucks, but unless any more concrete updates about Antetokounmpo’s condition or status emerge, expect the Suns to remain the favorite.
Milwaukee and Atlanta will play Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. On the Western Conference side of the bracket, Phoenix holds a 3-2 lead over the Clippers entering Game 6 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.