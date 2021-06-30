Hunter Henry Has Gender Reveal At Gillette Stadium, Flips Out Over Result

It turns out when New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his wife moved across the country this offseason, they brought a new member of the family.
Henry, who joined the Patriots as a free agent in March, shared a sweet photo to Instagram last week, announcing that his wife, Parker, is expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the couple did a gender reveal at Gillette Stadium.
The video board at the stadium announced the news:
The former Los Angeles Charger was absolutely hyped to find out he was having a son, which he shared again in a second Instagram post:
The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary Wednesday, and the little one is due to join the family Dec. 27, according to Parker Henry’s Instagram post.
That timing should work out, since it’s a Monday. The Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 26.