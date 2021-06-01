Jake Paul Calls Out Dana White In Tyron Woodley Fight Announcement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tyron Woodley wasn’t the only person Jake Paul took aim at as the YouTube star announced the details of his next boxing match.

Paul, who recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime, will go toe-to-toe with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Aug. 28. The 24-year-old officially shared the news of his next pay-per-view bout via Instagram on Tuesday, and he took a shot at UFC president Dana White in the post.

“It’s official. I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against @twooodley a 5-time UFC Champion known for his knockout power,” Paul wrote. “Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list. Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds. Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA?.let’s get it on. It’s Showtime.”

You can say what you want about Paul, but he certainly knows what buttons to push in order to keep his name consistently in the headlines.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images