Cam Newton Participating In Patriots Minicamp After Return From Injury

The New England Patriots will have their full complement of quarterbacks available this week at mandatory minicamp.
Cam Newton returned to practice last Friday and will take part in minicamp, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Monday morning.
“He practiced last week,” Belichick said in a video conference. “I’d expect him this week, too.”
Newton was present at Monday’s practice.
Newton missed three organized team activities practices — including one that was open to the media — after suffering a hand injury June 4. Belichick shared a positive update on the 31-year-old signal-caller’s condition last week, indicating Newton’s injury was not considered serious.
“He?s getting better,” Belichick said last Thursday. ” … I think he’ll be all right.”
Newton started 15 games for the Patriots last season and currently sits atop the team’s quarterback depth chart. He’ll look to hold off returning veterans Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer and first-round draft pick Mac Jones in the coming months.
The Patriots are scheduled to hold mandatory minicamp practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before breaking for the summer. They’ll reconvene for training camp in late July.