Cam Newton Participating In Patriots Minicamp After Return From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will have their full complement of quarterbacks available this week at mandatory minicamp.

Cam Newton returned to practice last Friday and will take part in minicamp, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Monday morning.

“He practiced last week,” Belichick said in a video conference. “I’d expect him this week, too.”

Newton was present at Monday’s practice.

Kicking off the work week. pic.twitter.com/YuNjFi1KXS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 14, 2021

Newton missed three organized team activities practices — including one that was open to the media — after suffering a hand injury June 4. Belichick shared a positive update on the 31-year-old signal-caller’s condition last week, indicating Newton’s injury was not considered serious.

“He?s getting better,” Belichick said last Thursday. ” … I think he’ll be all right.”