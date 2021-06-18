How You Should Feel About Celtics Trading Kemba Walker To Thunder

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder marks a disappointing end to a once promising free-agency signing.

It marks the departure of a fan-favorite who possessed a team-first mentality which always seemed to be appreciated by his teammates.

But it also marks a good business decision for an organization that now should gain financial flexibility sooner and be able to put more dependable pieces around a young pair of stars.

The foremost takeaway from the Celtics-Thunder trade Friday is that Boston is out from underneath what could be viewed as one of the worst contracts in the NBA. The first-round pick they sent to Oklahoma City was the price of doing business.

The return of 35-year-old veteran Al Horford and 21-year-old center Moses Brown are secondary.

It’s crazy to think just how fast NBA life transpires.

Two offseasons ago Walker was somewhat a saving grace for then-president of basketball operations Danny Ainge after Kyrie Irving left during free agency in 2019. (Obviously, we’ve learned a lot more about Irving ever since). And while Walker never was looked at as a 1-for-1 talent replacement with Irving, despite the fact he was All-NBA the season prior, it eased the departure. The fact the point guard was a University of Connecticut product some years earlier also helped contribute to the storyline.