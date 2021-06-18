Marcus Smart Bids Farewell To Kemba Walker After Celtics-Thunder Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics got their offseason started off with a bang when they traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a package that included Al Horford.

The trade gives Boston some financial flexibility while bringing Horford back to a fan base that certainly had nothing but love for him while he was here.

And even though Walker was brought in to replace Kyrie Irving, his departure certainly wasn’t as tumultuous as Irving’s. Despite it not working it out with Walker and the Celtics, there’s still clearly nothing but love from Marcus Smart.

“One of the best teammates I’ve ever had!,” Smart tweeted. “Fam for life! @KembaWalker.”

One of the best teammates I?ve ever had! Fam for life! @KembaWalker pic.twitter.com/LgmJvnKE9v — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) June 18, 2021

The offseason has just begun, and the Celtics still need a head coach, so we’re far from done.