Chris Simms is high on both Mac Jones and Cam Newton — relatively speaking, anyway.

The former NFL quarterback-turned analyst recently revealed where the New England Patriots signal-callers rank on the 2021 version of his top 40 NFL QBs list. As of Tuesday afternoon, Simms only had revealed the Nos. 17-40 quarterbacks in his rankings.

Here they are:

17. Joe Burrow

18. Carson Wentz

19. Sam Darnold

20. Cam Newton

21. Jimmy Garoppolo

22. Ben Roethlisberger

23. Ryan Fitzpatrick

24. Taysom Hill

25. Jameis Winston

26. Daniel Jones

27. Zach Wilson

28. Trevor Lawrence

29. Andy Dalton

30. Mac Jones

31. Jared Goff

32. Teddy Bridgewater

33. Drew Lock

34. Tua Tagovailoa

35. Tyrod Taylor

36. Marcus Mariota

37. Kellen Mond

38. Trey Lance

39. Justin Fields

40. Case Keenum

During his podcast, Simms said this of Newton:

Cam Newton is still one of the 20 best quarterbacks in football for my money. It’s not about the quarterback stats all the time, it’s the effect you have on the football game. He’s a little bit of a force of nature that way and I think that sometimes gets swept under the rug.

… Cam Newton still has got one of the greatest presence of all quarterbacks on the NFL field. He’s a great leader, he’s a great worker. … You have to get over the passing numbers at times, and I understand work needs to be done. He’s one of the best running quarterbacks in football still, and his skillset running the football is one of the things that made that not-very-talented offense somewhat of a threat in certain weeks and it certainly made them one of the best running offenses in football.