MLB Odds: Vlad Guerrero Jr. Now Co-Favorite For American League MVP

As the Toronto Blue Jays roll into Boston for a four-game set with the Red Sox, Jays superstar Vlad Guerrero Jr. now sits atop the American League MVP betting boards in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old slugger leads the Majors with 18 homers and 48 RBIs over 60 games while slashing an incredible .329/.435/.643 at the dish. Guerrero’s monster production has catapulted him to the AL MVP betting co-favorite at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas alongside two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

Both players are listed at +125 on the betting sheet ($100 wins $125).

AL MVP Odds via SuperBook

Shohei Ohtani +125

Vlad Guerrero Jr. +125

Xander Bogaerts +700

Rafael Devers +700

Aaron Judge +1800

Jose Ramirez +3000

“Everything in the AL MVP pool changed when Mike Trout got hurt,” SuperBook executive sportsbook director John Murray told NESN. “We were a little slower to move Vlad Jr. down because there was so much hype around Shohei and we do very well on Vlad Jr. and lose a big amount on Shohei.

“We also thought the move to the ballpark in Buffalo might slow him down but it hasn’t mattered. The kid is an unbelievable hitter and he continues to rake week after week. Even though we are in a great position on him, we moved him down to the co-favorite with Ohtani. That’ll be a really fun race to watch between two outstanding young ball players.

“Devers is another stud, but nobody is betting him. There’s only one ticket in the whole pool on him.”

