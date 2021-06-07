Updated NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Kyle Larson’s Sonoma Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Larson is on fire, but he still isn’t at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag Sunday afternoon in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. It was the second consecutive victory for Larson, who joined Martin Truex Jr. as the only drivers who have won three races this season.

Chase Elliott, Truex, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

Despite the win, Larson, who entered Sunday’s race in second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, still is looking up at Denny Hamlin for the top spot. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who still is winless on the year, has been atop the standings for virtually the entire season.

