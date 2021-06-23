2021 NBA Draft: Pistons Claim No. 1 Overall Pick After Winning Lottery

NESN Logo Sign In

Cade Cunningham can start looking for a place to live in Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons on Tuesday won the NBA Draft Lottery and will get to make the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. Detroit had a 14 percent chance to claim the top selection.

This is the first time Detroit has been awarded the first selection in the lottery since its inception in 1985, and their best pick since was Grant Hill in 1994 at No. 3. The Pistons twice before have had the No. 1 overall pick, most recently in 1970.

And like clockwork, the Woj bomb suggesting the team is a lock to draft Cunningham out of Oklahoma State, this year’s most highly-touted player for good reason.

Sources: The plan for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will be to visit only one team prior to the NBA Draft on July 29: The Detroit Pistons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

Here is the NBA Draft order for all the lottery picks:

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors (From Minnesota Timberwolves)

8. Magic (From Chicago Bulls)

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Warriors