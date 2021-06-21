NBA Writer Suggests This Team Should Pursue Trade For Kemba Walker

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker is a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder … for now.

Walker was dealt to OKC last week in an apparent salary dump by the Boston Celtics. In breaking the news of the trade, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder would work with Walker on his next step, much like the organization did with Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

This isn’t to say a Walker trade out of Oklahoma City is imminent. But if you ask The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, the reigning NBA champions should kick the tires on the four-time All-Star.

“If I’m the Lakers, why not try to go after Kemba?” Spears said last week on ESPN’s “The Jump,” as transcribed by USA Today. “To me it makes a lot of sense. (Kyle) Kuzma already looks like he?s on his way out.”

The Purple and Gold certainly are a logical landing spot. In addition to the uncertain future of Kuzma, both Dennis Schröder and Alex Caruso are impending unrestricted free agents. Both conceivably could find better opportunities outside of Los Angeles, which would leave the Lakers in serious need of backcourt help.

Now might be the time to strike if you’re the Lakers, too. Walker’s stock never has been lower following his injury-plagued 2020-21 season, and he might be able to be had on a discount.