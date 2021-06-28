NFL Rumors: Patriots ‘Feared’ Tom Brady Would Sign With This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

There surely was a point in early 2020 when the Patriots knew Tom Brady was going to depart New England in free agency.

The organization apparently wasn’t totally convinced the future Hall of Fame quarterback would leave the AFC East, however.

The football world continues to guess which team Brady was criticizing in his recent appearance on HBO’s “The Shop.” ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Monday floated a dark horse candidate, the Miami Dolphins, who the Patriots reportedly at a time believed were a legitimate candidate to win the TB12 sweepstakes.

From Florio’s column:

Before Tom Brady made his first foray into free agency, the Patriots feared one potential destination about all others.

The Dolphins.

Imagine Brady, staying in the division, reuniting with former New England assistant Brian Flores, and tormenting the Pats for the next two or three years, or longer. Yes, the Patriots had very real concerns that would happen ? especially in light of Brady’s relationship with Dolphins minority owner Bruce Beal.