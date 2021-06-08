NFL Rumors: Patriots Had ‘Very Minimal’ Interest In Julio Jones Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots probably aren’t too upset with the Falcons’ decision to trade Julio Jones to the Titans over the weekend, as all indications since the deal have been that New England had little interest in acquiring the superstar wide receiver.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Tuesday, citing sources, that New England’s interest in Jones was “very minimal” and therefore the Patriots didn’t enter the sweepstakes.

“I didn’t hear his name once in the building,” a source told Bedard.

This aligns with the reporting of other NFL insiders, including Peter King, Albert Breer and Jeff Howe, all of whom painted the Patriots as not wanting to pony up the compensation necessary to land Jones.

Breer wrote Monday that New England “never showed real interest” in Jones, while King reported the Patriots “never had serious interest in committing $38 million to a 32-year-old receiver.” Howe noted the price point — either with the trade package or the Falcons eating money — needed to change for the Patriots to become more interested.

The Titans traded a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Falcons for Jones and a 2023 sixth-rounder. Tennessee seemingly is absorbing Jones’ entire contract, which required the Titans to restructure quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s deal to fit the veteran wideout under the salary cap.

“If the price dropped on compensation and his contract, then maybe (the Patriots) would have had some interest,” Bedard wrote Tuesday.