NHL Draft Lottery Live Stream: Watch 2021 No. 1 Pick Selection Show Online

Will the NHL Draft Lottery create as much chaos in 2021 as it did in 2020?

We’re about to find out.

The NHL Draft Lottery is set to take place Wednesday night, and it’ll determine the draft slots for 16 different teams — including the expansion Seattle Kraken.

After a woeful 2021 campaign, the Buffalo Sabres have the highest odds for the top pick, followed by the Anaheim Ducks. The Kraken and New Jersey Devils then have the same odds, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Unlike last year, there is no consensus top pick. In 2020, the New York Rangers surprisingly won the lottery, and got to select Alexis Lafrenière.

Will another surprise come this season? Let’s find out.

Here’s how to watch the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery in the United States.