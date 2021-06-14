Patriots Minicamp Notes: How Cam Newton’s Return Shook Up QB Reps

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cam Newton’s hand injury didn’t keep the New England Patriots starting quarterback out of spring practices for long.

Newton hurt his hand June 4 at organized team activities and wasn’t present for the Patriots’ practice session on June 10. He returned late last week and retained his starting spot in New England’s offense Monday at Day 1 of mandatory minicamp.

Newton went 12-of-20 in team drills during a very wet and rainy practice session. One of Newton’s eight incompletions was dropped.

Rookie Mac Jones served as the No. 2 quarterback Monday after receiving third-team reps last week. When Newton was out, Jarrett Stidham, not Jones, took on the top role.

Jones went 13-of-20 on Monday, and two of his seven incompletions were dropped. Stidham went 8-of-15, and three of his seven incompletions were dropped.

Brian Hoyer took a backseat and went 2-of-6 with an interception. One of Hoyer’s four incompletions was dropped.

— Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebackers Terez Hall, Ra’Shod Berry and Chase Winovich and defensive tackle Byron Cowart were absent from Monday’s session. Gilmore doesn’t intend to attend minicamp, which runs through Wednesday, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported Monday.