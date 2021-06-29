Patriots QB Cam Newton Details Mindset Heading In 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton most certainly isn’t letting the outside noise in.

The 32-year-old New England Patriots quarterback has been the talk of the town since signing as a free agent prior to the 2020 NFL season after the departure of Tom Brady.

Newton re-signed with the team this past offseason after a mediocre 2020.

It is no small task to follow up the then-six-time Super Bowl champ, and Newton has been under a microscope since signing in New England with seemingly each breath praised or criticized.

The 2020 season was a roller coaster, to say the least. Newton looked like the Superman of old to open the season, despite an underwhelming supporting cast and shortened preseason, but after a bout with COVID-19 the train came off the tracks with inconsistent play the rest of the season.

Although the season didn’t go as hoped, Newton garnered high praise from head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He also earned a second contract in New England and an opportunity to battle 2021 first-round draft pick Mac Jones for the team’s starting position.

With everything that happened in 2020 and now a competition with Jones on the way, Newton has been a constant sports radio topic but he isn’t letting any of the chatter affect him.