Carl Nassib has the support of his team.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end came out as gay Monday night, making him the NFL’s first openly gay player.

Nassib posted a video to his Instagram account making the announcement, noting he hopes the process of coming out won’t have to be done with videos in the future.

Shortly after he made the post, the Raiders took to Twitter to show their support for their player.

“Proud of you, Carl ?,” they tweeted.

Nassib also announced he’d make a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project.