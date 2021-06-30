NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez isn’t having the best month of June, but he played a big role for the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The designated hitter went 2-for-2 with a run and four RBIs in Boston’s 7-6 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Martinez also drew two walks in the game.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Martinez was batting just .234 with eight RBIs and three home runs in the month of June — something that’s out of character for him.

Still, he was a key factor for the Red Sox, and manager Alex Cora praised the DH for his plate patience despite not “feeling great” at the dish.

“I love the fact that he can talk about mechanics and work on a lot of things, and then he goes out there and competes,” Cora said over Zoom after the game. “He’s not feeling great at the plate. … When he controls the strike zone, he’s still J.D. Martinez, thats the thing. They’re not giving him too many pitches to hit regardless of who he has behind. If he’s patient enough and works the count, it’s going to work to his advantage. For him to walk a few times, that’s good. It started with Cole on Sunday. … Good things are about to happen. Same with (Rafael Devers,), the way he’s controlling the strike zone now, walking. Alex (Verdugo) too. Three guys, they’re seeing the ball well. Hopefully they all get hot together and they can carry the team for a while.”

If the above named trio indeed all get hot at the same time, that only will spell bad news for opponents.

