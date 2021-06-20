Red Sox Notes: Defense Didn’t Help Nate Eovaldi In Loss Vs. Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

On paper, it didn’t look like Nathan Eovaldi had his best stuff Sunday.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher lasted just four innings in a 7-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals, allowing four runs (three earned) off seven hits and a walk.

But in reality, it wasn’t that bad considering his pitch count was inflated by 20 foul balls and the fact poor defense had a hand in every run the Royals scored.

“I thought Nate was good, I thought our defense was horrible,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said following the loss.

Kansas City got on the board in the second after Bobby Dalbec failed to make the play on a grounder. A ball later got stuck under the tarp and was ruled a ground-rule double after it deflected off Christian Arroyo, and Eovaldi couldn’t execute turning a double play in the third.

“Yeah, third inning, Whit (Merrifield) got a leadoff hit and I had a perfect double play comebacker and I took my eye off it a little too soon and it hit off the tip of my glove,” Eovaldi said while explaining the miscue.

“It ended up hitting me. I was able to get one out out of it but that situation right there, it’s a routine double play ball and I have to be able to make that play. Any time on a hot day that you’re going to leave your defense out there, it’s not a good combination. It’s the same with the offense. Anytime on those hot days you have to do a better job getting back in the dugout so they can put together quality at-bats. I feel like we were on the reverse side of things. They were able to put long at-bats at the plate and grind out more pitches, which was leaving our defense out there. It?s a tough combination.”