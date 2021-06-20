Red Sox Wrap: Royals Take Series With 7-3 Win On Father’s Day

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t get it done on Father’s Day as the Kansas City Royals took the three-game series with a 7-3 win Sunday.

Nathan Eovaldi didn’t have his best outing, recording his fourth loss of the season on the mound. Boston got out to an early two-run lead in the second thanks to a home run from Kiké Hernández, but Kansas City went on to score seven unanswered runs before a Rafael Devers homer in the eighth.

Both Christian Arroyo and Kevin Plawecki left the game early with injuries.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 43-29 on the season.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Strange.

Injuries and defensive mistakes were not in Boston’s favor in the loss.