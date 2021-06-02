Red Sox Wrap: Bats Quiet For Garrett Richards In 5-1 Loss To Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox won’t be able to win the series against Houston after the Astros took their second game Tuesday by a 5-1 verdict.

Garrett Richards gave his team six full innings and handed the ball to the bullpen in a one-run game, but Houston’s bats built insurance off Boston’s relievers and the Red Sox offense couldn’t hang for the second straight game.

Luis García got the win on the mound for Houston, striking out six Boston batters while the Astros pitchers allowed just five hits.

Alex Verdugo had two hits at the plate and Hunter Renfroe continued his hot streak, too. But with the loss, Boston falls to 32-22 on the season.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Anticlimactic.

The Red Sox couldn’t capitalize in the fifth — their best opportunity on offense — and it was downhill from there.