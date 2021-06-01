Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Danny Santana Starts At First Again

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Astros are set for Game 2 of their four-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Boston manager Alex Cora will send righty Garrett Richards to the hill as his team looks to rebound from Monday’s defeat in the opener. Houston skipper Dusty Baker will counter with righty Luis Garcia, who has been one of the Astros’ best pitchers this season.

As for the lineups, Danny Santana will start at first for the second game in a row and bat seventh behind red-hot Hunter Renfroe. Struggling Bobby Dalbec will begin the game on the bench.

The rest of the lineup is fairly standard, with Marwin González batting ninth and playing second base and Christian Vázquez handling the catching duties for Richards.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

RED SOX (32-21)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Danny Santana, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Marwin González, 2B

Garrett Richards RHP (4-3, 3.83 ERA)