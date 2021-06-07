Robert Kraft Surprised With Bentley From Meek Mill, Jay-Z For Birthday

NESN Logo Sign In

Birthday presents look a little different when you are Robert Kraft.

The New England Patriots owner recently celebrated his 80th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with a blue Bentley drop top?

A few people pitched in for the new whip, including rappers Meek Mill (whom Kraft helped get out of jail) and Jay-Z and Philadelphia 76ers co-managing partner Michael Rubin. The four men founded REFORM Alliance, an organization dedicated to criminal justice reform.

Meek Mill on Monday shared a video via Instagram of Rubin surprising Kraft at his home.

It’s funny to imagine Kraft not already having the car of his dreams, but clearly he appreciated the gesture. For the record, the Bentley is estimated to be worth around $200,000, per Front Office Sports.

We hope he took it for its first spin in those Patriots pajamas.