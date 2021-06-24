Suns Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 3 Online, On TV

Phoenix holds a 2-0 series lead

The Suns and the Clippers are set to square off in Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals

Phoenix defended home court in winning the series’ first two games, including a dramatic last-second victory in Game 2. Los Angeles in Game 3 once again will be without Kawhi Leonard, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Will the Clippers earn their first win of the series, or will the Suns take a commanding 3-0 lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday night’s game between the Suns and the Clippers.

When: Thursday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

