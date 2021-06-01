These Notable Patriots Players Were Present At Latest OTA Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday’s New England Patriots organized team activities were held behind closed doors, away from fans and media members.

But a series of team-released photos revealed some notable information about the Patriots’ latest spring practice.

Per the photos, which were posted on Patriots.com and shared on the team’s various social media accounts, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and outside linebacker Chase Winovich all attended and participated in at least part of Tuesday’s session.

Stevenson and Winovich were absent from last Thursday’s practice, which was open to reporters. Harris was present then but did not participate. (Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden also were out, leaving J.J. Taylor and Tyler Gaffney as the Patriots’ only available running backs.)

Harris wore a full-length sleeve on his left leg Tuesday.

Another photo from Tuesday appeared to show rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who also was absent from the team’s first open practice. Barmore currently is the only Patriots player assigned No. 51 — a placeholder based on the team’s initial rookie numbering system — after New England released linebacker LaRoy Reynolds last week.

All four Patriots quarterbacks — Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer — were present Tuesday. Jones, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, made headlines last week when he took reps behind Newton but ahead of Stidham and Hoyer during 7-on-7 drills.