Turkey Vs. Italy Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Game Online, On TV

Euro 2020 finally is upon us, as Turkey and Italy meet in the opener, albeit a little bit later than anyone could have imagined.

The teams will meet Friday in Rome at Stadio Olimpico in the opening game of the 2020 UEFA European Championship. The matchup will kick off play in Group A, and both teams know a victory will represent a giant step toward the knockout stage.

Euro 2020 was supposed to take place in summer 2020, but it is among the many sports competitions the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone. But it’s here now. Away we go.

Here’s when and how to watch Turkey-Italy in the United States.

When: Friday, June 11, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | TUDN USA

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN