Inside Bruins’ Decision-Making Process To Pull Tuukka Rask In Game 5

Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins made a tough decision Monday night. Not for what it meant at the moment, but what it could mean moving forward.

The Bruins pulled starting goalie Tuukka Rask after two periods in an eventual 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders. The home loss puts the Bruins on the verge of elimination as the Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series shifts back to Long Island for a do-or-die Game 6 for the B’s.

Cassidy said Tuesday he’s unsure whether Rask will be able to play Wednesday night. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner missed time this season due to injuries, and both the team and Rask have been forthcoming about the fact he’s not 100 percent right now.

Boston’s head coach also made sure to say the Bruins are happy with Rask’s performance on the ice.

“We try to give you as much information as possible. We feel that’s the right way to do it, but there are certain things that stay in house here,” Cassidy said when asked about the decision-making process when it came to pulling Rask and inserting Jeremy Swayman for the third period in Game 5.

“We factored in a number of different things. First of all, with Tuukka, we’re happy with his performance. (Monday), he’s been better than he was (Monday), but we weren’t good enough in front of him as well. Let’s face it: You need your goaltender to bail you out when you’re not, and it didn’t happen (Monday). It has happened in other games, it happened in the previous series. We’re not dissatisfied with Tuukka’s play.”

Cassidy again confirmed Rask’s health issues but didn’t go into specifics. He did, however, point out the volume of games the No. 1 goaltender has had to play since the playoffs began, which obviously is a pretty solid increase from the regular season. That factored into the decision, too.