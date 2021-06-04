Watch Rafael Devers’ Three-Run Blast Give Red Sox Lead Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers has started off the three-game set at Yankee Stadium in the best possible way.

The third baseman turned on a fastball from New York’s Michael King and sent it 429 feet to right field during the first inning of Friday night’s game. It gave the Red Sox an early 3-0 lead before recording three outs.

Check it out:

RAFAEL DEVERS INTO ORBIT. pic.twitter.com/fGdwXyqkxW — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 4, 2021

Both Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts scored after slapping singles earlier in the inning.

It marked home run No. 15 this season for the 24-year-old Devers.

