Watch Rafael Devers’ Three-Run Blast Give Red Sox Lead Vs. Yankees

It marked No. 15 of the season for the Red Sox slugger

by

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers has started off the three-game set at Yankee Stadium in the best possible way.

The third baseman turned on a fastball from New York’s Michael King and sent it 429 feet to right field during the first inning of Friday night’s game. It gave the Red Sox an early 3-0 lead before recording three outs.

Check it out:

Both Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts scored after slapping singles earlier in the inning.

It marked home run No. 15 this season for the 24-year-old Devers.

More MLB:

Here Are Three Players Red Sox Received From Andrew Benintendi Trade

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related