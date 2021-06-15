Where Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Landed On NBA All-Defensive Voting

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has come to be known as one of the better defensive players in the NBA.

Smart, who never lacks confidence, has even went as far as to call him the best defender in the league due to his ability to guard all five positions. The 27-year-old guard, who was named an All-Defensive First Team selection each of the last two seasons, however, didn’t earn his third straight honor for the 2020-21 campaign.

Smart earned one first-team vote and 20 second-team votes for a total of 22 points. There were five other guards who finished with more points than Smart.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named the 2020-21 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was joined on the NBA All-Defensive First Team by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Second Team consisted of Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo and guard Jimmy Butler, 76ers center Joel Embiid and guard Matisse Thybulle and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

Smart averaged 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season to go along with his 13.1 points.