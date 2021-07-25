What Bruins Are Getting In Fabian Lysell, According To Oskar Jellvik

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins selected three players from Sweden in the 2021 NHL Draft, and with two coming out of the Swedish Hockey League, it’s no surprise that there has been some competition between future teammates.

Oskar Jellvik, who was drafted by Boston in the fifth round on Saturday, said he didn’t know Philip Svedebäck, Boston’s fourth-round pick, but he is familiar with the team’s first-round pick, Fabian Lysell.

Here’s what the Bruins are getting in their No. 20 overall pick, according to Jellvik:

“I have faced and know Fabian from a long time ago,” Jellvik said after he was drafted Saturday. “I think Fabian is a great player. His offensive skills are unbelievable. When he comes off the rush, against the defense, he?s going to toe drag, put it between his legs, put it in the top corner. He?s a great guy and I?ve known him for many years.”

Lysell played with Luleå in the SHL last season, picking up three points in 26 games. Where he truly showcased his ability was with the Swedish U-18 team at the IIHF 2021 World Junior Championship, with nine points through seven games.

Based on Boston’s seven-member draft class, the future is bright in Boston.