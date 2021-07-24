Bruins Select Oskar Jellvik With Fifth-Round Pick In NHL Draft

Three Swedes for the Bruins through five rounds

by

L:ongtime Boston Bruins winger P.J. Axelsson, now a European scout for the B’s, was busy this offseason, it seems.

The Boston Bruins selected their third Swedish player of the draft in the fifth round Saturday, selecting winger Oskar Jellvik at 149 overall.

A 5-foot-11, 179-pound left winger who also can play center, Jellvik is currently with the Djurgarden Jr. team in his native country.

He’s a deceptive player with the puck, and has shown some decent scoring ability, most recently posting six goals and as many assists in 13 games. Jellvik did get a brief look with the SHL Djurgarden squad, appearing in three games, going scoreless.

The Bruins also picked Swedes in the first (Fabian Lysell) and fourth (Philip Svedeback) rounds.

More Bruins:

Bruins Add Hockey East Flair With Seventh-Round Picks In NHL Draft
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
Previous Article

Red Sox First Pitch: Rafael Devers Joins Elite Company With 100th Career Homer
Boston Red Sox utility player Kiké Hernández
Next Article

Watch Kiké Hernández Work Leadoff Triple, Score For Red Sox Vs. Yankees

Picked For You

Related