Bucks Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 1 Online, On TV

The Bucks and Suns are set to square off in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Milwaukee knocked off the Atlanta Hawks in six games to reach this point. Phoenix, on the other hand, took down the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

Now, the quest for the NBA’s ultimate prize truly begins.

But will Giannis Antetokounmpo play through his knee injury? The Bucks on Monday said the superstar forward was “doubtful” for the series opener, but they upgraded his status to “questionable” Tuesday afternoon.

Antetokounmpo reportedly will be a game-time decision.

Here’s how to live stream Game 1 between the Bucks and Suns:

When: Tuesday, July 6 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN