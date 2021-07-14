NESN Logo Sign In

The proof is in the pudding for the Boston Red Sox.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield issued the Red Sox an “A” grade for their first-half of the season. Boston sits first in the American League East division with a 55-36 record and leads the AL in wins. Schoenfield predicted ahead of the season the Red Sox’s rivals would leave them in the dust and he readily admits how wrong he was.

“Most prognosticators picked the Red Sox fourth in the division after two lackluster seasons following the 2018 World Series title,” Schoenfield wrote. “Alex Cora’s return provided some optimism, but the pitching staff looked problematic, and the offense had some holes.

“The rotation has been more solid than great, but here’s the key: All five starters have made at least 17 starts. Meanwhile, the bullpen has been excellent, with the top five relievers all with sub-3.00 ERAs, including All-Star closer Matt Barnes. J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers have bounced back from rough 2020 seasons, and the Red Sox’s offense once again looks like a Red Sox offense. Bonus: Chris Sale is about to begin his rehab assignment.”

Schoenfield shouldn’t be too hard on himself, as few others foresaw Boston shooting out of the gate like it has.

Boston’s stunning first half has raised expectations of what the team can achieve in 2021. If the five Red Sox All-Stars maintain their stunning form, and role players continue to make valuable contributions, there’s no reason why Boston shouldn’t at least reach the MLB playoffs. Factor in the potential boosts the entries of Sale, recovering 2020 star Tanner Houck or a potential trade-deadline acquisition might provide give the rotation, and the team’s potential for postseason success only rises.

While this all is rosy speculation at this point in time, it also suggests no one should be shocked if Schoenfield gives the Red Sox another high grade in his end-of-season assessment.