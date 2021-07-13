Fan Tumbles Over Railing Trying To Catch Matt Olson Home Run At Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

One fan put his body on the line to catch a ball off the bat of Matt Olson in the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Olson drilled the baseball to center and the fan reached just a little too far, went over the railing and fell to the ground. Thankfully, he is fine and wasn’t injured in the fall.

Check out the tumble:

The effort is admirable.

MLB on FOX found the man in the stands afterward and allowed him to walk us through the moment.

“So, Matt Olson hit a home run, and it was coming right through here,” he said. “And I got up and tried to go over the railing to get it, and I dove and I went over the railing, and kind of just scraped up my elbow a little bit just trying to get the ball.”