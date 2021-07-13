Pete Alonso Hit How Many Homers During First Round Of Home Run Derby?!

The Mets slugger hit 35 (!!) in the first round

by

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso set a new record for the most home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby.

Alonso blasted 35 homers at Coors Field in Denver on Monday night, advancing in the eight-man bracket with a win over Salvador Perez. Perez finished with the second most of in the first round with 28.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. previously held the first-round record with 29. Guerrero still holds the any-round record (40) while Alonso now is third in that category. Joc Pederson hit 39 when going up against Guerrero in the 2019 competition.

Alonso was among NESN.com’s best bets to win the derby entering Monday.

More MLB:

Pete Alonso Wins Second Straight Home Run Derby Over Trey Mancini
Coors Field
Previous Article

Fan Tumbles Over Railing Trying To Catch Matt Olson Home Run At Derby
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Next Article

Jayson Tatum ‘Invested’ In Celtics, Embracing Role As Franchise Player

Picked For You

Related