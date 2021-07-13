NESN Logo Sign In

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso set a new record for the most home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby.

Alonso blasted 35 homers at Coors Field in Denver on Monday night, advancing in the eight-man bracket with a win over Salvador Perez. Perez finished with the second most of in the first round with 28.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. previously held the first-round record with 29. Guerrero still holds the any-round record (40) while Alonso now is third in that category. Joc Pederson hit 39 when going up against Guerrero in the 2019 competition.

PETE ALONSO WON'T STOP MASHING ? pic.twitter.com/IxRrr7k08g — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

Alonso was among NESN.com’s best bets to win the derby entering Monday.