From Bad To Worse: Gerrit Cole Booed At Yankee Stadium After Brutal Start

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reached a new low amid his recent struggles Sunday.

The Yankees ace, who signed a nine-year, $324 million deal prior to the 2020 season, was pulled after 3 1/3 innings against the New York Mets during a Fourth of July contest. He was then booed off the mound by the home fans at Yankee Stadium.

Cole allowed four runs on six hits and three walks against the Yankees’ crosstown rival. It was a second straight start in which Cole didn’t exceeded five innings. He had allowed six runs on eight hits against the Boston Red Sox, a 9-2 loss on June 27.

Cole has a 6.46 ERA in his last three games (15 1/3 innings) since the MLB’s crackdown on illegal substances, according to Boston Sports Info. He had recorded a 2.31 ERA in 14 games (89 2/3 innings) prior to the league’s rule change.

Things aren’t going well in The Bronx as the Yankees were 10 games back of the American East-leading Red Sox entering Sunday’s slate, but Cole’s struggles may be the most concerning for the organization.

