Garrett Richards is back on the hill Friday night.

Richards takes the mound as the Boston Red Sox welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Fenway Park for the first time in 2021 looking to end the first half of the season in style.

The Red Sox starting pitcher has been in a rut of late and looks to earn his first win of July as Boston looks to bounce back from a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

For more on Richards, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.