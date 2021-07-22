NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Busch clearly is enjoying his late-season vacation.

He and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field are enjoying a two-week break before returning for the final four races of the season. Busch most recently suffered a controversial exit in the Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

(Busch actually took his frustrations out on the pace car, but wasn’t punished for it.)

Anyway, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted this goofy video late Wednesday night of he and a couple friends taking shots:

Does that make Busch cooler? More likable? More relatable? Or does he come off as irredeemably lame?

Maybe a combination of all four, or something.