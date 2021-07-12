Marcelo Mayer Was Hoping To Be Drafted By Red Sox ‘All Along’

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcelo Mayer may have grown up rooting for the New York Yankees, but that’s now a thing of the past.

The 18-year-old shortstop was drafted No. 4 overall by the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Some called the selection by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom a steal, considering Mayer was projected to be drafted first overall.

Mayer on Sunday night told the ESPN broadcast that even though he was a longtime Yankees fan, he’s now the “biggest Red Sox fan of all time.” And it seems Mayer hoped he’d don a Red Sox uniform one day.

According to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, Mayer told him he was “hoping for the Red Sox all along.”

Well, he got his wish.

Mayer also told Abraham the closest to New England he’s traveled is North Carolina, so he’ll certainly have a lot of acquainting to do with the city. But it looks like Xander Bogaerts and Mayer already are bonding, so we’re sure the All-Star shortstop would love to show the newcomer around.