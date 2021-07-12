NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like Xander Bogaerts found the time to track down the newest member of the Boston Red Sox and make him feel at home.

The shortstop on Monday sought out Marcelo Mayer, selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, and welcomed the 18-year-old to the team.

The two shortstops both are in Denver for the MLB All-Star Game and Draft festivities.

Welcome to the fam, Marcelo. pic.twitter.com/FWz1nS9USD — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 12, 2021

Mayer widely was regarded as the top overall prospect entering the selection show, and with Bogaerts making his third All-Star team, the youngster just found himself an excellent mentor.