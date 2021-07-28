MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer Trade Potentially Imminent; Here Are Top Suitors

NESN Logo Sign In

A Max Scherzer trade might be only hours away from taking place.

The Washington Nationals could deal the star pitcher as early as Wednesday night, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Wednesday morning, citing sources. A trio of West Coast teams are viewed as the frontrunners for Scherzer, but they’re not alone in pursuing the future Hall of Famer.

“Sources: Max Scherzer trade talks have continued to intensify, and those close to the conversations believe a deal could be reached by late tonight,” Morosi tweeted. “The Giants, Dodgers, and Padres are among the top suitors, but other clubs are involved.”

Scherzer also has been connected to East Coast teams, including the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 37-year-old is 7-4 this season with a 2.83 ERA.