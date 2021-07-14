NASCAR New Hampshire Lineup: Full Starting Order For Foxwoods 301

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set.
Drivers will compete in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch starting on the pole. NASCAR revealed the full lineup Wednesday morning.
Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott will start second and third, respectively, with last weekend’s winner, Kurt Busch, starting fourth. Alex Bowman will begin the race in fifth place
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire:
1st. Kyle Busch
2nd. Martin Truex Jr.
3rd. Chase Elliott
4th. Kurt Busch
5th. Alex Bowman
6th. Denny Hamlin
7th. Ryan Blaney
8th. Tyler Reddick
9th. Christopher Bell
10th. Kyle Larson
11th. Brad Keselowski
12th. Kevin Harvick
13th. Austin Dillon
14th. Matt DiBenedetto
15th. Joey Logano
16th. William Byron
17th. Chris Buescher
18th. Darrell Wallace Jr.
19th. Chase Briscoe
20th. Ross Chastain
21st. Cole Custer
22nd. Aric Almirola
23rd. Michael McDowell
24th. Erik Jones
25th. Ryan Preece
26th. Corey LaJoie
27th. Anthony Alfredo
28th. Ryan Newman
29th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
30th. Justin Haley
31st. Daniel Suarez
32nd. BJ McLeod
33rd. Garrett Smithley
34th. Cody Ware
35th. Josh Billicki
36th. Quin Houff
37th. James Davison
The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET.