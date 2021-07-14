NASCAR New Hampshire Lineup: Full Starting Order For Foxwoods 301

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set.

Drivers will compete in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch starting on the pole. NASCAR revealed the full lineup Wednesday morning.

Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott will start second and third, respectively, with last weekend’s winner, Kurt Busch, starting fourth. Alex Bowman will begin the race in fifth place

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire:

1st. Kyle Busch

2nd. Martin Truex Jr.

3rd. Chase Elliott

4th. Kurt Busch

5th. Alex Bowman

6th. Denny Hamlin

7th. Ryan Blaney

8th. Tyler Reddick

9th. Christopher Bell

10th. Kyle Larson

11th. Brad Keselowski

12th. Kevin Harvick

13th. Austin Dillon

14th. Matt DiBenedetto

15th. Joey Logano

16th. William Byron

17th. Chris Buescher

18th. Darrell Wallace Jr.

19th. Chase Briscoe

20th. Ross Chastain

21st. Cole Custer

22nd. Aric Almirola

23rd. Michael McDowell

24th. Erik Jones

25th. Ryan Preece

26th. Corey LaJoie

27th. Anthony Alfredo

28th. Ryan Newman

29th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30th. Justin Haley

31st. Daniel Suarez

32nd. BJ McLeod

33rd. Garrett Smithley

34th. Cody Ware

35th. Josh Billicki

36th. Quin Houff

37th. James Davison

The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET.