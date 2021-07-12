NASCAR Playoff Picture: Current Standings After Kurt Busch’s Atlanta Win

The NASCAR standings underwent a shakeup Sunday afternoon with Kurt Busch’s victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver took the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400, clinching a playoff spot in the process. Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.
Busch became the 12th different driver to win a Cup race this season. Race winners automatically qualify for the 16-driver playoff field, as does the regular season points champion.
Given Denny Hamlin’s success this season (current points leader) despite not having a victory, there really only are three spots up for grabs with eight regular season races remaining.
Here are the top 16 drivers in terms of playoff points:
1. Kyle Larson
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Kyle Busch
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Chase Elliott
6. Alex Bowman
7. William Byron
8. Joey Logano
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Kurt Busch
11. Brad Keselowski
12. Christopher Bell
13. Michael McDowell
14. Kevin Harvick
15. Tyler Reddick
16. Austin Dillon
Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto, Ross Chastain and Darrell Wallace Jr. rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.
Next up on the Cup schedule is Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.