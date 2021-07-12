NASCAR Playoff Picture: Current Standings After Kurt Busch’s Atlanta Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The NASCAR standings underwent a shakeup Sunday afternoon with Kurt Busch’s victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver took the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400, clinching a playoff spot in the process. Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

"Shake and bake! … He did his job as a teammate." ? @KurtBusch owes one to @RossChastain. pic.twitter.com/u11E4q2m57 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 11, 2021

Busch became the 12th different driver to win a Cup race this season. Race winners automatically qualify for the 16-driver playoff field, as does the regular season points champion.

Given Denny Hamlin’s success this season (current points leader) despite not having a victory, there really only are three spots up for grabs with eight regular season races remaining.

Here are the top 16 drivers in terms of playoff points: