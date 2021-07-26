Patriots Rumors: Pats Host Wideout, Linebacker For Free Agent Workouts

The New England Patriots hosted linebacker/safety Josh Harvey-Clemons and wide receiver Marlon Williams for free agent workouts Monday, according to multiple reports.
Harvey-Clemons spent the last four seasons with the Washington Football Team, playing mainly on special teams. The 27-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns and was released by Washington in March.
Williams is an undrafted rookie. He played with Patriots seventh-round draft pick Tre Nixon at UCF, catching 71 passes for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games as a senior.
Only eight FBS players caught more passes than the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Williams in 2020, and only five tallied more touchdown receptions.
At his pro day in April, Williams ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash with a 4.57-second short shuttle, 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and 119-inch broad jump.
Patriots veterans are scheduled to report for training camp Tuesday, with their first practice set for Wednesday morning. New England currently has a full 91-man roster, including their international exemption for fullback Jakob Johnson.