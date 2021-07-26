NFL Rumors: Chris Hogan’s Lacrosse Career On Hold, Signs With Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Hogan left the NFL in February to play in the Premier Lacrosse League, but he’s reportedly returning to his old roots.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafola, Hogan is signing with the New Orleans Saints after he was in town for a workout. It clearly went well, and he showed enough to warrant a deal.

The Saints certainly need help in the wide receiver department with Michael Thomas sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery. He’s expected to be out of action for roughly four months

Hogan spent the 2020 NFL season with the New York Jets, but was limited to just five games due to injuries. He spent three seasons with the New England Patriots and is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The 33-year-old has appeared in just two games in the PLL, but he’ll now push the pause button on his lacrosse career and resume his time in the NFL.