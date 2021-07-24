NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers clearly did not want to lose the New York Yankees on Friday.

After launching the go-ahead home run in the fifth inning, the third baseman hit another rocket in his next at-bat to put the Boston Red Sox up 6-1. Incidentally, the home run was the 100th of his Major League Baseball career.

0 to ? real quick. pic.twitter.com/hVgMcuNtmc — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 24, 2021

The 397-footer scored Jarren Duran and Kiké Hernández.

Devers became the third Red Sox player to reach 100 home runs before his 25th birthday, joining elite company in Ted Williams and Tony Conigliario. It’s hard to complain about that.