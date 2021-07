NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins made their only first-round pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on Friday night.

Boston drafted Fabian Lysell out of the Swedish Hockey League with the No. 21 pick (pick No. 11 was forfeited).

With the 21st pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, the #NHLBruins select right wing Fabian Lysell.



Welcome to Boston, Fabian! pic.twitter.com/eAqmuHtSNh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 24, 2021

The 18-year-old is a right winger has been referred to as one of the most dynamic players in the draft. Lysell was ranked No. 9 by Elite Prospects

Lysell has a ton of speed that will be sure to catch the attention of Bruins fans.