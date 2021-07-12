NESN Logo Sign In

As a New York Yankees fan growing up in California, shortstop Marcelo Mayer never has been to Boston.

That’s about to change, though, as the Red Sox on Sunday selected the high school prospect No. 4 overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Mayers was anticipated to go first by many, but it looks like it all worked out, with him admitting he hoped to end up with the Red Sox all along.

And it looks like he’s pretty excited to step foot on the grass at Fenway Park and get to know the city.

“I know it’s a super special place to be,” Mayers told MassLive’s Chris Smith in Denver. “It’s an amazing fan base. Just being able to step where Ted Williams stepped and Babe Ruth and all these great players because it’s such a classic stadium, it’s going to be crazy.”

Mayer blasted 14 homers and batted .392 (38-for-97) in 34 games for Eastlake High School this season. We’ll see what he’s able to accomplish at Fenway if and when he gets there.